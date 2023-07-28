Exchange Capital Management Inc. Invests $395,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

