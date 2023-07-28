Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.07. 474,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after buying an additional 493,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 77.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,340,000 after buying an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 550.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $11,541,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. TheStreet lowered Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

