Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Price Down 4.2% Following Weak Earnings

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $88.84 and last traded at $89.78. Approximately 70,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 309,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.67.

The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

