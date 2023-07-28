Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.28. 280,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

