Facet Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,390. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

