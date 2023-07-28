Facet Wealth Inc. Has $37.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $37,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.92. 1,018,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,487. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

