Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 73,918 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,918 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.67% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $188,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.61. 834,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average of $125.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

