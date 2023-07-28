Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $788.56

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $788.56 and last traded at $778.22, with a volume of 4933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $777.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $739.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
