Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1,217.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,835,000.

SDY traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $126.03. 435,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,616. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

