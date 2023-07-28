Family Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,204,290 shares of company stock worth $1,420,517,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.15. 4,465,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

