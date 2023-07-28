Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 20.91%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,242. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $323.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

