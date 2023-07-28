Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5,120.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5,120.00 and last traded at $5,275.00, with a volume of 27 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5,350.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,433.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6,123.16. The stock has a market cap of $637.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $28.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

