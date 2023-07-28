Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Farmland Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmland Partners has a payout ratio of 342.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.3%.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

FPI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 202,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,673. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $593.85 million, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 37,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

