FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.88.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. 156,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,965. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,249,193.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,824,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,249,193.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,900 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,796,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,546,834.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

