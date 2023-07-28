Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIHL. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.06.

NYSE:FIHL opened at $13.69 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

