First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
First Bank Stock Performance
FRBA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 60,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.72. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $16.76.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
