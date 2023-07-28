First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

First Bank Stock Performance

FRBA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 60,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.72. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the second quarter worth $435,000. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 183,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 331,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 53.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

