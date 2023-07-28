First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

