First National Bank of Omaha Buys 302 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.42. 280,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,249. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

