First National Bank of Omaha Grows Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 184,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

