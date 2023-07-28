First National Bank of Omaha Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,333. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $216.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

