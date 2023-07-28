First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.96. 4,500,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,918. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.24. The firm has a market cap of $372.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.