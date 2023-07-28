First National Bank of Omaha Sells 15,570 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

REET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. 900,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

