First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,684 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,968,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,990. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

