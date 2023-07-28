First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

NYSE COP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.18. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

