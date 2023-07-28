First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,065,720,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FTCS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,222. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

