FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 502 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. 4,990,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,904,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.