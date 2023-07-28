FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys New Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,750,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 20,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 690,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,895. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

