FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.36. 46,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.