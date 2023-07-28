FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $234,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $177.57. 128,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $177.17. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Diageo

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.70) to GBX 4,000 ($51.29) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.85) to GBX 3,850 ($49.37) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.70) to GBX 4,720 ($60.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

