FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,501 shares of company stock worth $4,571,459. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

