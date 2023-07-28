FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 162.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 47.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $80.42. 357,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,815. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $81.94. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.