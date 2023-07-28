Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Stephens

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.71.

FI stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

