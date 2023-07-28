Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 95,643 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 95,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,452. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4315 dividend. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

