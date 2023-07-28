Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $998,958,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

