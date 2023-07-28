Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 91.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $70.55. 3,815,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,355. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

