Forza Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 797.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.2% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.52.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $563.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $526.21 and its 200 day moving average is $505.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

