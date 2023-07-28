Forza Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. 1,138,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

