Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $577,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,226,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,289,000 after buying an additional 1,399,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP remained flat at $83.08 during trading on Friday. 3,238,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

