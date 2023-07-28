Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases 938 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,857. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

