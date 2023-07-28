Forza Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.06. 237,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

