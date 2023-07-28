Forza Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $91.69. 1,516,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,290. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.