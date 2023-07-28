Foundry Partners LLC Buys 4,832 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. 268,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

