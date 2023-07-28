Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. 615,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

