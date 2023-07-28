Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.81% of Intrepid Potash worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPI. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 0.1 %

IPI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.42. 159,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $360.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.08. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $863,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,021,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $835,904.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Intrepid Potash

(Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.