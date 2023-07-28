Foundry Partners LLC Has $18 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Biogen by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,006,000 after buying an additional 180,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,291. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.45.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.19.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

