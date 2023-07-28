Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 919,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,929. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

