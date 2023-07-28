Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of Waterstone Financial worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

WSBF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $306.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

