Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.70 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of MGIC Investment worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.70 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG remained flat at $16.87 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,759. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

