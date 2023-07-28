Foundry Partners LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,725 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Hanmi Financial worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director Harry Chung bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,994.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,782. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $582.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

