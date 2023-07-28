Foundry Partners LLC Invests $2.82 Million in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $843.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.55). BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Research analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

